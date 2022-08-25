Preparing to launch 6G by end of this decade, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Weeks ahead of the launch of 5G services in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the government was preparing to launch 6G by the end of this decade.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during his address at the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022 via video conferencing.

"Youth can work on new solutions to promote the use of drone technology in the agriculture and health sector. We are preparing to launch 6G by the end of this decade. The government is encouraging Indian solutions in gaming and entertainment. The way the government is investing, all of the youth should take advantage," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that every day new areas and challenges are seeking innovative solutions. He told the innovators to find solutions for agriculture-related issues. He asked the young innovators to take full advantage of the initiatives like optical fibre in every village and the launch of 5G, and the promotion of the gaming ecosystem.

India is set to witness the rollout of 5G technology which the government claims would be affordable and accessible.

At a press conference earlier in the day, Union Minister IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, that the roll out could be as soon as October this year. "Industry has started hiring for 5G infrastructure and within 2-3 years 5G services will reach every part of the country. We have requested the industry to make 5G charges affordable. Our mobile services charges are the lowest in the world. We will get world-class 5G services," he said.



Vaishnaw said that all the steps needed for the very rapid rollout of 5G are moving forward in a very nice and systematic way. "As all of you are aware the spectrum auction was successfully concluded. The letters for harmonization frequency allocation have been issued well in time and simultaneously we have all been working for simplifying the right of way and installation processes," he said.

Meanwhile, at the Smart India Hackathon, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that to boost a culture of innovation in India," we have to pay constant attention to two things - Social support and institutional support".

The Prime Minister highlighted that the acceptance of innovation as a profession has increased in society and in such a situation, we have to accept new ideas and original thinking.

"Research and innovation must be transformed from the way of working to the way of living", the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that in the last 7-8 years, the country is progressing rapidly through one revolution after another, adding that digital and talent revolutions are taking place today.

"Infrastructure revolution is happening in India today. The Health Sector Revolution is happening in India today. The Digital revolution is happening in India today. The technology revolution is happening in India today. Talent Revolution is happening in India today", Shri Modi Pointed out. Today the focus is on making every sector modern, he said.

Referring to his Independence Day proclamation about the aspirational society, the Prime Minister said that this aspirational society will work as a driving force in the coming 25 years. "Aspirations, dreams and challenges of this society will bring forth many opportunities for the innovators," he said. (ANI)

