Pres Kovind, VP Naidu take stock of COVID-19 preparedness in states, UTs

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday interacted with governors, lieutenant governors and administrators of all states and union territories to discuss issues related to COVID-19.

While interacting with governors and other officers via video conferencing, the President lauded the efforts of all health professionals and everyone at the forefront of handling the challenge.

"President Kovind, along with the Vice President, interacted with governors, Lt governors and administrators of all states and union territories on issues related to COVID-19. He lauded the efforts of all health professionals and everyone at the forefront of handling the challenge," the President tweeted.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has climbed to 724 including 66 cured/discharged persons and 17 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)