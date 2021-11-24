Preservation, promotion of rich tribal cultural heritage need of the hour: J-K LG at closing ceremony of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday participated in the closing ceremony of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

Speaking at the event, Sinha said, "It is need of the hour to preserve and promote rich tribal cultural heritage. Culture not only enriches an individual's life but also strengthens the community."

Various cultural programmes were presented at this event which showcased the Tribal culture.

Sinha informed that for a medical emergency, state helicopters will be deployed for helping out the tribal population. "This will help in timely diagnosis and treatment for the needy patients. We are committed to the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir's tribal population," he said.

"The administration has taken several initiatives to ensure livelihood support and empowerment of tribals. New transit accommodations, tribal health schemes and smart schools will certainly improve the quality of life," Sinha added.

On November 15, the nationwide celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas were led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were marked by a large number of important programmes, colourful cultural events, social activities as well as programmes at the birthplace of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Ulihatu in Khunti, Jharkhand.

The government has declared November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in memory of brave tribal freedom fighters so that coming generations can know about their sacrifices for the country. The date is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda who is revered as Bhagwan by tribal communities across the country, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs informed in a statement. (ANI)