Preserve footage of search conducted at lawyer Mehmood Pracha's house: Court to Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): A Court here on Sunday directed Delhi Police to preserve the entire video footage of the search conducted in lawyer Mehmood Pracha's house in connection with a case related to North-East Delhi violence.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Udhav Kumar Jain said that the entire video footage of the search be preserved with the seal of this court and be placed before the concerned court for orders accordingly.

The court said that at this stage, only directions for preserving the video footage is deemed necessary and the concerned court can take a call on supplying the video footage to Pracha at an appropriate stage.

The court listed the matter for January 5, 2021.

The Investigating Officer has appeared before the court with seized case property.



Pracha has submitted before this court that a search was conducted at his office on December 24 and according to the provisions of Section 165 CrPC, the agency should have intimated forthwith the search and the seized articles to the concerned Magistrate.

However, Pracha submitted that the same has not been done and therefore, he has filed an application under section 165(5) CrPC and submitted that the entire search was videographed as per court order dated December 22. He submitted that he is entitled to a copy of video footage.

In the last hearing, the court asked the Investigating Officer of the case to remain present in the court along with entire video footage of any search conducted by him of office premise of the applicant Pracha.

Pracha has also told the court that Delhi Police official has threatened him that they will make a false case against him.

Delhi police had alleged that Pracha forged documents and instigated a man to depose falsely in connection with a case related to the violence in north-east Delhi in February this year.

Pracha has been representing various accused and complainants in the violence in north-east Delhi.

Various cases were registered over the north-east Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. (ANI)

