Preserving Mizoram's biodiversity: Meet Lalhlupuii Ralte, the woman entrepreneur on 'Green Mission'

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], March 27 (ANI): Entrepreneur Lalhlupuii Ralte from Mizoram whose aim is to explore the untapped rich biodiversity of the state by conserving the indigenous plant species of the region.

Mizoram, a northeastern state in India, is home to a rich biodiversity of plants and animals.

She started a start-up, Zo Bio hub in 2018, which is focusing on promoting the cultivation and preservation of plant species while also empowering women in rural communities.

Ralte has been working tirelessly to preserve the indigenous plant species of the region.

However, over the years, many indigenous plant species have been lost due to deforestation, habitat destruction, and unsustainable harvesting practices.

Zo Bio hub is a start-up that focuses on the cultivation, processing, and marketing of indigenous plant species in Mizoram. The company works with rural women farmers to produce high-quality products from these plants, such as essential oils, herbal teas, and natural cosmetics. By doing so, the company is not only conserving the biodiversity of the region but also generating income for these women and their families.

Lalhlupuii Ralte's interest in plant conservation and entrepreneurship began at a young age. Growing up in a family of farmers, she witnessed firsthand the challenges that rural communities faced in sustaining their livelihoods.

She also saw the impact of climate change on the region's agriculture and biodiversity. Determined to make a difference, she pursued a degree in agriculture and went on to work with various NGOs on sustainable agriculture and livelihood projects.

After working in the development sector for several years, Lalhlupuii Ralte realized that entrepreneurship could be a powerful tool for creating sustainable solutions. In 2018, she founded Zo Bio hub with the aim of promoting the conservation of indigenous plant species while also empowering rural women.



Zo Bio hub works with several indigenous plant species, including the Indian gooseberry (Amla), wild apple (Kaham), and the Himalayan rhubarb (Kengsawr).

These plants have been used in traditional medicine for centuries and are highly valued for their medicinal properties. However, due to their high demand and over-harvesting, many of these plants are now endangered.

Zo Bio hub's approach to conservation is based on the principles of sustainable harvesting and cultivation. The company works closely with rural women farmers to promote organic farming practices and provide training on plant cultivation and processing.

By empowering women in these communities, the company is not only promoting gender equality but also creating a sustainable source of income for them.

The products produced by Zo Bio hub are not only of high quality but also have a significant social and environmental impact.

The essential oils and herbal teas produced by the company are not only promoting health and wellness but are also providing a source of income for rural women. Additionally, by promoting the cultivation of indigenous plant species, the company is contributing to the conservation of Mizoram's unique biodiversity.

Zo Bio hub has received recognition for its work in promoting sustainable agriculture and conservation. In 2019, the company was awarded the Best Social Enterprise Award at the North East India Fashion and Design Week.

The company has also been featured in various local and national media outlets for its innovative approach to conservation and entrepreneurship.

Lalhlupuii Ralte's work with Zo Bio hub is an inspiration for anyone interested in entrepreneurship, conservation, and social impact.

By combining her passion for plant conservation with her entrepreneurial skills, she has created a business that is not only making a difference in the lives of rural women but also contributing to the conservation of Mizoram's rich biodiversity.

Her work is a testament to the power of entrepreneurship in creating sustainable solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges. (ANI)

