President approves 106 Padma awards, most awardees in Arts category

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Achievers from a range of professions and diverse areas of the country figure in the list of Padma awardees this year with maximum getting awards in the Arts category.

For the year 2023, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the conferment of 106 Padma Awards including 3 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one).

The list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. Nine of the awardees are women and there are seven posthumous awardees.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that Modi government continues the tradition of honouring the real heroes in society who have brought about tangible changes in their chosen fields.

"Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards 2023. PM @narendramodi Ji continues the tradition of honouring the real heroes in society who have brought about tangible changes in their chosen fields for the better. The nation rewards the changemakers," Amit Shah said in a tweet.

ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis has been awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously in the field of Medicine.

He demonstrated the effectiveness of ORS while serving in refugee camps during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, having returned from USA to serve.

Ratan Chandra Kar (Andaman and Nicobar, 66 years) will be conferred Padma Shri in the field of Medicine.

Hirabai Lobi, a 62-year-old Siddi Tribal social worker and leader, has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Social Work. She hails from Gujarat. She provides education to children of the Siddi tribe through the many balwadis founded by her. She promotes financial independence among Siddi women through her foundation Mahila Vikas Mandal.

Munishwar Chander Dawar, a war veteran and Doctor from Jabalpur, has been awarded Padma Shri in the fieled of Medicine. He has been selflessly treating the poor and weaker section of society at an affordable cost of Rs 20, up from Rs 2 charged some years back. He served in the 1971 War.

Ramkuiwangbe Newme, a Naga Social Worker from Dima Hasao, has been given Padma Shri in the field of Social Work. He hails from Assam. The 75-year-old Newme established 10 primary schools and encouraged education for women.

V P Appukuttan Poduval, a 99-year-old Gandhian and Freedom Fighter from Payyanur has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Social Work. He has worked tirelessly and selflessly to uplift the lives of the weaker sections of the society for the past 8 decades.

Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar, a Kakinada-based social worker, who hails from Andhra Pradesh has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Affordable Healthcare). He provided free education to more than 3,500 children from economically weaker sections.

Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan, expert snake catchers from Irula Tribe, have been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Social Work. Both of them hail from Tamil Nadu.



Tula Ram Upreti, a 98-year-old self-sustained small farmer, practicing organic farming using only traditional methods, has been awarded Padma Shri in Others (Agriculture) category. He reduced dependency of farmers on agrochemical industry.

Nekram Sharma, an organic farmer from Mandi, has been awarded Padma Shri in Others (Agriculture) category.

Janum Singh Soy (72), a Tribal Ho language Scholar, hailing from Jharkhand, has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Literature and Education. He has authored six books on the culture & lifestyle of the small Ho tribe.

Dhaniram Toto, a Toto (Dengka) language preserver from Totopara village of Jalpaiguri district, has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Literature & Education (Dengka language). Despite lacking any formal training as a linguist, he is the architect of the Toto language script, preserving the indigenous language.

B Ramakrishna Reddy, an 80-year-old Linguistics Professor from Telangana, has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Literature & Education. He has made immense contributions towards preservation of tribal and southern languages like Kuvi, Manda and Kui.

Ajay Kumar Mandavi, a Gond Tribal Wood Carver from Chhattisgarh's Kanker, has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Art. He has helped around 400 youth get livelihood through his self help group 'Shanta Art Group', making them Atmanirbhar.

Rani Machaiah, Ummathat folk dancer from Kodagu, promoting and preserving Kodava culture through dance, has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Art. He trained women artist in Ummathat Folk dance.

K C Runremsangi, a Mizo Folk Singer from Aizwal, has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Art. She hails from Mizoram and received Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2017.

Risingbor Kurkalang, a Tribal Duitara Instrument Maker and musician from East Khasi Hills, has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Art. He has popularised Khasi folk music and instruments (Saitar and Duitara) across the world.

102-year-old Mangala Kanti Roy, Jalpaiguri, popular as one of the oldest folk musicians of West Bengal, has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Art (Folk Music). He is popular for producing unique bird calls through Sarinda. He has also promoted and preserved the Sarinda instrument for eight decades through workshops & performances.

Moa Subong, Eminent Naga Musician and Innovator who developed a new and easy to play instrument 'Bamhum', a wind musical instrument made from bamboo, has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Art (Folk Music). He founded Abiogenesis, a musical band that fuses traditional Naga music with modern rock music, along with his vocalist wife.

Munivenkatappa, a veteran Thamate exponent from Chikkaballapur, has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Art (Folk Music). The 72-year-old has led artists showcasing the traditional instrument across the state and nation.

Domar Singh Kunvar, a 75-year-old Natya Nacha Artist, has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Art (Dance). He spreads awareness about eradicating superstition and social evils like child marriage through his plays.

Parshuram Komaji Khune, the 70-year-old Zadipatti Rangbhumi artist from Gadchiroli, has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Art (Theatre). He has worked for the rehabilitation of misguided youth in LWE-affected areas by engaging them in Folk culture.

Ghulam Muhammad Zaz, an eighth Generation Santoor Craftsman from a family known for making the finest Santoors in Kashmir for the last 200 years, has been awarded Padma Shri for Art (Craft). He dedicated 7 decades in crafting stringed instruments, keeping the family legacy alive.

Bhanubhai Chitara, a 7th generation Kalamkari artist from the Chunara community in Gujarat, has been awarded Padma Shri for Art (Painting). His each painting has a story inspired by mythological epics such as Mahabharata and Ramayana.

Paresh Rathwa, a Pithora Artist from Chhota Udepur, has been awarded Padma Shri for Art (Painting). He creating awareness about the age-old tradition by providing online & offline training to students.

Kapil Dev Prasad, Bawan Buti Handloom Weaver from Bihar's Nalanda, has been awarded Padma Shri for Art (Textile). He contributed in reviving & promoting the Bawan Buti Weave over 5 decades.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in

three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities such as social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year. (ANI)

