President awards Police Medal to officers, staff of RPF, RPSF

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A total of 15 officers and staff of RPF and RPSF have been awarded President's Police Medal (PPM) and Police Medal for their Meritorious Service.

"On the occasion of Independence Day 2019, the President of India has awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to the following Railway Protection Force (RPF)/Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) officers and staff," an official statement said.

T. S. Gopakumar, Assistant Security Commissioner, Southern Railway has been awarded President's Police Medal for distinguished service.

Those who have been awarded Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service include -- Jyoti Kumar Satija, DIG/ JJR RPF Academy, Lucknow; Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Assistant Security Commissioner, North Western Railway; Anil Kumar Singh, Assistant Commandant, 2 BN/ RPSF; N. Ashwini Kumar, Vigilance Officer (Inspector), IRCTC; Indu Prakash Singh, Assistant Security Commissioner, RDSO; Devi Singh Meena, Assistant Sub-Inspector, North Western Railway; Basappa Lamani, Inspector, 11 BN/ RPSF; Vikas Bajaj, Sub-Inspector, 6 BN/ RPSF; Chandra Prakash Dubey, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Northern Railway; Rambabu Sharma, Sub-Inspector, KRCL.

Parbat K. Madam, Sub-Inspector, KRCL; Narayan Prasad Pandey, Sub-Inspector, South-East Central Railway; Ajoy Bandyopadhyay, Sub-Inspector, South-East Central Railway; Biswadip Bose, Sub-Inspector, South-East Central Railway; Ramkumar Yadav, Sub-Inspector, Central Railway are the other personnel who have been awarded the police Medal. (ANI)

