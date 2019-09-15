President condoles deaths after boat capsizes in East Godavari

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed his condolences after 11 people died after a boat capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

"Saddened to hear of capsizing of the boat in the Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh. Thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families. Local authorities are undertaking rescue and relief efforts," President Kovind tweeted.

Earlier today, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) had informed that 11 people lost their lives when a tourist boat ferrying 61 persons on board capsized in the river.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for bereaved families and asked for a complete report on the incident.

All the boating services in the region have been suspended. (ANI)

