President condoles demise of Rajasthan Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday condoled the demise of Rajasthan Minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal and said he was down to earth politician who was devoted to the empowerment of backward and disadvantaged sections in his long political career.

Bhanwarlal Meghwal died at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after undergoing treatment for an ailment. He was 72.



"Saddened by the news of the demise of Shri Bhanwarlal Meghwal, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in the Government of Rajasthan. He was a down to earth politician who was devoted to the empowerment of backward and disadvantaged sections in his long political career. My condolences to his family and colleagues," the President said in a tweet.

State mourning will be observed in Rajasthan tomorrow and the national flag will be flown at half-mast. The government offices will also remain closed. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of Meghwal, who was a five-time MLA. (ANI)

