Late LJP MP Ram Chandra Paswan (File Image)
President condoles Ram Chandra Paswan's demise; Shah, Rajnath pay tributes

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 18:53 IST

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed his condolences on the demise of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Ram Chandra Paswan, the younger brother of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
"Sad to hear of the passing of Shri Ram Chandra Paswan, MP (LS) from Samastipur, Bihar. He remained committed to serving those at the grassroots and contributed much to the well being of the people of Bihar. Condolences to his family, constituents and colleagues #PresidentKovind," a tweet from the President of India's handle said.
Echoing similar sentiments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Ram Chandra Paswan's social service work, calling it "noteworthy".
"Shri Ram Chandra Paswan Ji worked tirelessly for the poor and downtrodden. At every forum, he spoke unequivocally for the rights of farmers and youngsters. His social service efforts were noteworthy. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Ram Vilas Paswan and paid his tributes to the latter's brother. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid his tributes to the departed leader.


Ram Chandra Paswan had passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital at 1.24 pm earlier in the day. He had suffered a massive heart attack on Thursday and was admitted soon after. He was 57.
Paswan's death was announced by his nephew Chirag Paswan, who is also an LJP MP, saying, "With great sadness, I inform you that my uncle Ram Chandra Paswan is no longer with us. He took his last breath at around 1.24 pm at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi."
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also paid his tributes to the departed leader and said the last rites will be performed with state honour.
"Ramchandra Paswan was a good leader and well known social reformer. He was simple, sociable and very popular in his constituency. His demise is an irreplaceable loss for both society and politics. His last rites will be performed with state honour," he said in a statement.
The mortal remains of Ram Chandra Paswan will be flown from Delhi to Patna in a special flight at 9.30 am on Monday and will be kept at the party's headquarters for people to pay their last respects, LJP leader Pashupati Nath Paras, the younger brother of Ram Vilas Paswan, said.
He will be cremated on the banks of River Ganga. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 19:21 IST

