President confers Lalit Kala Akademi Awards on 15 artists

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday conferred the 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi Awards on 15 artists at an event in Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The artists who were honoured include Anoop Kumar Manzukhi Gopi, David Malakar, Devendra Kumar Khare, Dinesh Pandya, Faruque Ahmed Halder, Hari Ram Kumbhawat, Keshari Nandan Prasad, Mohan Kumar T, Ratan Krishna Saha, Sagar Vasant Kamble, Satwinder Kaur, Sunil Thiruvayur, Tejaswi Narayan Sonawane, Yashpal Singh and Yashwant Singh.

The works of these artists will be on display till March 22 at the 61st National Exhibition of Art at the Lalit Kala Akademi galleries in New Delhi.

The Lalit Kala Akademi organises art exhibitions and award ceremonies every year to promote art as well as to honour talents.

The exhibition brings together the works from across the country and also encourages budding art talents to learn new tendencies and mediums in the world of painting, sculpture, graphics, photography, drawing, installation and multimedia. (ANI)

