President congratulates officers of IFS 2018-20 course; says 'we have civilsation connect with forest'

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday congratulated officers of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) 2018-20 course who are undergoing their professional forestry training at Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA) in Dehradun and said we have a civilization connect with the forest deriving our intellectual and spiritual strength.

These probationers are attending their 'Line Ministries Attachment' and 'Parliament Attachment' in New Delhi these days.

The President congratulated the young officers for choosing a career primarily concerning itself with management and conservation of natural resources.

In his address, the President impressed upon the young minds and said: "We have a civilization connect with the forest deriving our intellectual and spiritual strength from the same. Ours being one amongst the mega biodiverse countries in the world. We are enjoying a wide range of ecosystem services." (ANI)

