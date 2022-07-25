President Droupadi Murmu receives ceremonial salute at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Mumru on Monday received a ceremonial salute at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan after being sworn in as the 15th President of India.



Former President Ram Nath Kovind was also present with her.



She was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna. She succeeds Ram Nath Kovind, whose five-year term ended on Sunday.

Addressing the nation after being sworn in as the President of India, Mumru stated that she was the first President to be born in independent India and was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years of Independence.

In her first address to the country as President, Murmu, the first tribal and second woman to hold the country's highest constitutional office said her elevation to the post is not only her own achievement but that of every poor of the country and is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians.

"Johar! Namaskar! I humbly greet all my fellow citizens from this sacred Parliament, a symbol of the hopes, aspirations and rights of all the citizens of India. Your affection, trust and support will be my greatest strength in discharging my functions and responsibilities," she said.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the MPs and all the members of the Legislative Assembly for being elected to the highest constitutional post of India. Your vote is an expression of the faith of crores of citizens of the country," Murmu said.



"Reaching the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India."

"It is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India," she added.

The 64-year-old defeated Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

Murmu was greeted with thunderous applause as she arrived at the Central Hall of the Parliament.

She also said that the country needs to speed up the efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India.

Murmu said that the country has elected her as the President at a crucial time when India is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Emphasizing her journey from a small village to the top position in the country, she said, "I started my life journey from a small tribal village in Odisha. From the background I come from, it was like a dream for me to get elementary education. But despite many obstacles, my resolve remained strong and I became the first daughter of my village to go to college. I belong to the tribal society, and I have got the opportunity to become the President of India from the Ward Councilor. This is the greatness of India, the mother of democracy."

She further said that is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India.

"With the spirit of the welfare of the world, I will always be ready to work with full loyalty and dedication," said President Murmu.

"I want to say to the youth of our country that you are not only building your own future but also laying the foundation of future India. As the President of the country, I will always support you fully," she added.

Murmu assured all the countrymen, especially the youth of India and the women of India, that while working in this position, their interests will be paramount to her. (ANI)

