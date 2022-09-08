President Droupadi Murmu to launch 'TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' portal tomorrow

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will launch the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan Ni-kshay 2.0 portal on August 9. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is targeting the eradication of tuberculosis by 2025.

An official source, said, "It is a digital platform for community support for the persons with TB. The objectives of Ni-kshay 2.0 is to provide additional patient support to improve treatment outcome of tuberculosis patients, augment community involvement in meeting India's commitment to end TB by 2025 and leverage corporate social responsibility (CSR) opportunities."



"The Cooperative societies, corporates, elected representatives, Institutions, NGOs, political parties and Individuals can be a Ni-kshay Mitra by adopting TB patients. Under Ni-kshay Mitra the duration of the support can be 1-3 years depending on the duration of the treatment of a TB patient. The type of support provided by Ni-kshay Mitra is nutritional support, diagnostic, vocational and additional nutritional supplements. If somebody wants to become Ni-kshay Mitra then they can visit the website communitysupport.nikshay.in. and can find out state, district, block and peripheral health institution for donation. The main aim of Ni-kshay Mitra is to reach out to approx 9lac TB patients and provide a nutritional diet that includes a monthly food basket and a supplement containing vitamin B complex, vitamin C and minerals which are mentioned on the website," said an official source.

The motivation behind the campaign is Anandiben Patel, who is currently governor of U.P, she has taken various initiatives for supporting tuberculosis patients by adoption.

" This is a voluntary initiative where the tuberculosis officer of each district will do the monitoring and reply to the donors by email without revealing the TB patient without revealing the identity. The local NGOs will also be a part of this campaign to provide support to the TB patients," said an official source. (ANI)

