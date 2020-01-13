President extends greetings to nation on Lohri

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday extended his greetings to the citizens of the country on Lohri and wished for prosperity and happiness in everyone's lives.

"Greetings and good wishes to the people of the country on Lohri. May the festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity to everyone's lives," a tweet from the President of India read.

The President also extended his Lohri greetings in separate tweets in Hindi and Punjabi.

Lohri is the harvest festival of north India. Bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebrations and a puja parikrama around the bonfire is performed, followed by the distribution of prasad.

Welcoming longer days and the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere, Lohri is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi. (ANI)

