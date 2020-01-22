President gives National Bravery Award to 22 children

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday presented Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2020 (National Bravery Award) to 22 children at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Ten girls and 12 boys received the award this year.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani were among those present. (ANI)

