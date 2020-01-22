President Ramnath Kovind felicitating a child in Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi Photo/ANI
President gives National Bravery Award to 22 children

ANI | Updated: Jan 22, 2020 16:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday presented Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2020 (National Bravery Award) to 22 children at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
Ten girls and 12 boys received the award this year.
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani were among those present. (ANI)

