President gives nod for changing name of HRD Ministry to Ministry of Education

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2020 02:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind notified Union Cabinet's decision to rename Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) as Ministry of Education.
A gazette notification published on Monday said the President had given his nod to changing the name.
On July 29, the Union Cabinet approved a new education policy and took some major decisions including the renaming of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) as the Ministry of Education. (ANI)

