New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind notified Union Cabinet's decision to rename Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) as Ministry of Education.
A gazette notification published on Monday said the President had given his nod to changing the name.
On July 29, the Union Cabinet approved a new education policy and took some major decisions including the renaming of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) as the Ministry of Education. (ANI)
President gives nod for changing name of HRD Ministry to Ministry of Education
ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2020 02:24 IST
