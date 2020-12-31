President greets citizens on New Year eve, urges them to work for creating inclusive society

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind has sent his greetings to citizens on the eve of New Year 2021 and urged them to work together towards creating an inclusive society instilled with the spirit of love, compassion and forbearance that promotes peace and goodwill.

In his message, he said the difficult time arising out of COVID-19 situation is a time for people to move forward in a united manner.

"On the occasion of New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad. Every New Year provides an opportunity to make a new beginning and emphasizes our resolve for individual and collective development. This difficult time arising out of COVID-19 situation is a time for all of us to move forward unitedly. This is also the time to strengthen the cultural values that reinforce our belief of unity in diversity," he said.

"On the eve of New Year 2021, let us work together towards creating an inclusive society instilled with the spirit of love, compassion and forbearance that promotes peace and goodwill. May all of you remain safe and healthy, and move forward with a renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation's progress," he added. (ANI)