President greets people on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and said the festival is also an occasion to "rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the people in need".

In his message the President also urged people to work for the well-being of society and the country and observe the guidelines related to COVID-19.

"On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my best wishes and greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially to the Muslim brothers and sisters. During the holy month of Ramadan, people observe Roza and offer regular prayers and obeisance to Allah. The auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, is celebrated as an occasion to strengthen the spirit of fraternity and harmony. Eid-ul-Fitr is also an occasion to rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the people in need," he said.

"Let us all resolve to deal with this pandemic of Covid-19 by following all the rules and guidelines and work for the well-being of society and the country," he added. (ANI)