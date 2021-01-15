President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on Army Day

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to Army officers, ex-servicemen and their families on the occasion on 73rd Army Day on Friday.

President Kovind remembered the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation and said the country will remain forever to the courageous of soldiers and their families.

"On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families. Jai Hind!" the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi greeted the Indian Army on behalf of the whole nation and said that India's strong and courageous Army always held the head of nation high with pride.

"Greeting to the mighty soldiers, who dedicate every moment of their lives in the service of Ma Bharati, and their families on the occasion of Army Day. Our Army is strong, courageous and determined, and has always held the head of nation high with pride. I salute the Indian Army on behalf of all the countrymen," tweeted the Prime Minister (roughly translated from Hindi).

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year, in recognition of first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal KM Cariappa's taking over as the from the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, General Sir Francis Butcher on 15 January 1949. (ANI)