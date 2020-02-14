President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Arvind Kejriwal to be the Chief Minister of Delhi with effect from the date he will be sworn-in.

This comes after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) achieved a landslide victory with a clear majority of 62 seats out of 70.

"The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Arvind Kejriwal to be the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he is sworn in," a gazette notification said.

Kovind also appointed Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautamas the ministers in Delhi, with effect from the date they are sworn.

Kejriwal and other ministers will take oath on Sunday at Ramlila Ground in Delhi. (ANI)