President Kovind arrive in Goa to attend 60th Goa Liberation Day event

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 19 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday arrived in Goa on a two-day visit to mark the occasion of 60th Goa Liberation Day. The President was received at the Goa airport by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Chief Minister Sawant took to Twitter to share pictures of the President's arrival in the coastal state where he will be participating in the function to announce the commencement of the celebrations of 60th Goa Liberation Day.

"It was an honour to welcome the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovindji at Dabolim Airport, on his visit to Goa on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day," Sawant tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion earlier today.

"On the special occasion of Goa Liberation Day, greetings and best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Goa. We recall with pride the bravery of those who worked hard to free Goa. Praying for the continuous progress of the state in the years to come," he tweeted.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year in the country. It marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule. (ANI)