President Kovind condoles death of Malayali poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the death of acclaimed Malayali poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri, saying that he was an inspiration to many and his death has left a void that cannot be filled.

"Shri Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri was not only an extraordinary poet but also a teacher, priest, Veda scholar and an inspiration to many. His death leaves a great void that cannot be filled. Condolences to his family, friends, students and well-wishers," President Kovind said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish at the death of the renowned poet who passed away earlier in the day, saying that the poet's contribution to the world of culture and literature will always be remembered.

"Anguished by the demise of Sri Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri. His pioneering contribution to the world of culture and literature will be remembered. His widely read works reflect compassion and sensitivity. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri, a Padmi Shri recipient, breathed his last at his residence in Thycaud due to old-age ailments at the age of 81 earlier on Thursday.

Known for his elegant style and ease with he handled modern poetry, Namboothiri carved a niche in contemporary Malayalam literature.

His famous literary works include 'Swathantryathe Kurichoru Geetham,' 'Pranaya Geethangal,' 'Ujjayiniyile Raappakalukal,' 'Aranyakam,' 'Aparajitha,' ''Bhoomigeethangal,' and 'Mukhamevide', India Enna Vikaram', 'Asaahitheeyam,' 'Kavithayude DNA,' and 'Alakadalum Neyyambalukalum'.

He has received numerous awards for his works including Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Odakkuzhal Award. (ANI)