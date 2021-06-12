President Kovind condoles death of Prof Radha Mohan

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the death of renowned economist and Padma Shri awardee professor Radha Mohan.



"Prof Radhamohan was as inspiring an economist as an environmentalist. A profound scholar, he turned to organic farming to enrich nature and humanity. His demise will leave a void. My condolences to his family and followers," tweeted the President of India.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death and said "Prof Radhamohan Ji was deeply passionate about agriculture, especially adopting sustainable and organic practices. He was also respected for his knowledge on subjects relating to the economy and ecology. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Professor Radha Mohan was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Odisha. He was 78 years old. (ANI)

