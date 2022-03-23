President Kovind condoles death of workers in godown fire in Telangana

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the death of workers in a fire accident at a godown in Secunderabad, Telangana.

"The death of workers in a fire accident at a godown in Secunderabad, Telangana is a tragedy beyond words. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the 11 labourers who had lost their lives in the incident.

PM Modi said his thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased: PM @narendramodi," tweeted Prime Minister's office today.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deseased.

As per Gandhi Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Mohan Rao, out of the 12 people present at the scarp warehouse, one person survived.

Rao further informed that although the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, "a short circuit could be the reason for the fire."

Apprising of the incident, Hyderabad District Collector L Sharman told ANI, "The fire incident took place in the morning around 4 am. A team of firefighters arrived immediately and doused the fire. 11 people have died and one had escaped safely from the premises."

Further, the District Collector said that details of the incident would be provided after investigation. (ANI)