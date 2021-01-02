President Kovind condoles demise of Buta Singh

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader and former MP from Jalore, Buta Singh who passed away at 86 years earlier today.



President said the country has lost one of the longest-serving parliamentarians with rich administrative experience.

"In the passing of Shri Buta Singh, the country has lost one of the longest serving parliamentarians with rich administrative experience. He championed the cause of the oppressed and marginalized. Condolences to his family and supporters," President Kovind tweeted.

A four-time MP from the Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan, Buta Singh served as Home Minister of India in the Rajiv Gandhi government from 1986 to 1989, and National President of Scheduled Caste Commission. (ANI)

