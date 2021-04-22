President Kovind condoles demise of Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday expressed his condolences on the demise of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan and remembered his significant contribution to society.



Maulana Wahiduddin Khan died on Wednesday. He was 96.

"Deeply grieved by the demise of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Maulana Wahiduddin made a significant contribution to peace, harmony and reforms in the society. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers," President Kovind tweeted.

In 2000, Khan was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award. (ANI)

