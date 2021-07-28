President Kovind condoles loss of lives in Barabanki accident

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed grief at the loss of lives in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The President in a tweet said, "Deeply pained by the news of the untimely death of many people in a road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, condoling the loss of lives in the accident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged all the party workers to provide all possible assistance to the people affected by the accident.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the road accident in Barabanki. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God that the injured get speedy recovery. I appeal to the Congress workers to extend all possible help to the people affected by the accident," said the Congress leader in a tweet today.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the road accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the kin of the injured.



The Prime Minister took the stock of the situation as he spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Adityanath also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and directed the Barabanki District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to provide the best medical care to the injured and to provide arrangements to take the passengers to their destinations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the deaths in the accident.

At least 18 people were killed after a truck rammed into a bus near Ram Sanehi Ghat in Barabanki on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

As per Satya Narayan Sabat, Additional Director General (ADG), Lucknow Zone, 19 people injured in the accident have been hospitalised. (ANI)

