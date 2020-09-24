President Kovind condoles nuclear scientist Sekhar Basu's demise

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Sekhar Basu, former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Nuclear Scientist, who passed away on Thursday.

"Demise of veteran scientist Padma Shri Dr Sekhar Basu is a huge loss to the nation. A former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission, he was a stalwart of nuclear science research and immensely contributed to nuclear powered submarine INS Arihant. Condolences to his family and friends," President Kovind wrote on Twitter.

Dr. Basu died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. He was 68. (ANI)







