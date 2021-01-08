President Kovind condoles scholar Chitra Ghosh's demise

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences to the family of Professor Chitra Ghosh, the youngest daughter of Sarat Chandra Bose and niece of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who passed away on Thursday.



"Sad to learn about the demise of Prof Chitra Ghosh, a respected scholar and niece of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. She dedicated her life to academics and contributed in the fields of social work and human rights, especially women empowerment. Condolences to her family," he wrote on Twitter.

Prof. Chitra Ghosh died in Kolkata on Thursday. She was 90. (ANI)

