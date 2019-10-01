President Kovind 'deeply touched' by birthday wishes as he turns 74

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind thanked people for wishing him on his 74th birthday on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the prominent leaders who greeted him.

"Deeply touched by the birthday wishes I have received from so many fellow citizens and friends. Your affection inspires me to do my best in the service of our people and our nation. Thank you very much," the President tweeted.

Greeting Kovind on his birthday, Modi had tweeted: "Greetings to Rashtrapati ji on his birthday. India has gained significantly from his insights and understanding of policy matters. One can always see his passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished the President a long life and praised his simplicity.

"Warm wishes to Hon'ble President Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday, he has always exhibited uncommon wisdom and remarkable vision. I wish him many more years of good health and happiness," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Twitter.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu wrote: "I convey my best wishes to the Honourable President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his birthday today. President Kovind is an inspiring leader."

Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal wrote, "Happy birthday to the Honorable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji. I pray to God that we always get the benefit of your experience, knowledge, and guidance to take the country forward on the path of development."

Other prominent leaders who wished the President include Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former President Pranab Mukherjee and others. (ANI)

