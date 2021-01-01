President Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exchange New Year greetings

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met and exchanged New Year greetings.

"Shri Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence, called on President Kovind and exchanged new year greetings," President's Secretariat tweeted.

They not only exchanged flowers and greetings but also held a brief discussion.



President Kovind has also extended his greetings to the country in a series of tweets. He called out for creating an inclusive society, which is instilled with the spirit of love, compassion and forbearance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to his Twitter handle to congratulate everyone. "Happy New Year to you and your entire family. May the year 2021 bring happiness, prosperity and good health in everyone's lives," he wrote.

The government is pushing to make India 'Atma Nirbhar' in the current year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' last year in order to build a 'self-reliant India". President had earlier said technology will be a key enabler in achieving this goal in the new year.

Defence Minister also wished the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) on 63rd DRDO day on Friday by tweeting, "India is proud of the exceptional technological advancements and achievements in building and #AtmaNirbharBharat".

PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind had met on December 30, 2020 to exchange wishes for the New Year. (ANI)

