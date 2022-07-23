President Kovind emphasised on higher participation of women in nation-building, creation of more opportunities for deprived sections: Om Birla

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): As the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha bid farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind at a function held in the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said President Kovind emphasised on higher participation of women in nation building and creation of more opportunities for deprived sections of the society.



Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and members of both Houses of Parliament were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla said that during his five-year tenure as the President of the Republic of India, Kovind has elevated the stature and dignity of this highest office and for this reason all Members of Parliament express their gratitude.

Referring to the long journey of Kovind in public service and his long association with Parliament, Birla said "as a Member of Parliament guided by the spirit of empowerment through education, Kovind contributed to the spread of education in rural areas as well as in the field of higher education with an emphasis on providing basic facilities and enhancing their quality."

"Continuous emphasis was laid on ideas such as higher participation of women in nation-building and the creation of more opportunities for the disadvantaged sections of the society, especially the differently-abled and the infirm," he said.

Birla added that the President's unwavering commitment to important issues of public interest is a testament to his dedication to public service.



In his speech, Birla observed that the President's address given in Parliament reflects his vision, deep understanding of political and social issues facing the nation and his clear thought process towards their solutions.

"His addresses to the Members of Parliament have inspired all political parties alike and inspired them to their responsibilities. This is the reason that Kovind has received the full support of the leaders of all the parties and all Members of Parliament see him as the guardian of constitutional values and ideals," stated the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Birla further said that exemplary work like following the principles of the Indian Constitution, Kovind's commitment to political fairness and making Rashtrapati Bhavan accessible to common citizens will always inspire generations to come.

Birla described Kovind's unique journey from a small village Paraunkh in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh to the highest post of President as a wonderful and inspiring achievement of Indian democracy.

Birla further said that Kovind has proved that he is a multi-faceted and sensitive public servant through his efforts towards national interest and the welfare of the common man.

On this occasion, a signature book was gifted to the President.

Meanwhile, President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as India's 15th President on July 25 in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer her the oath of office. (ANI)

