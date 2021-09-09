President Kovind expresses anguish over boat accident in Assam's Jorhat

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed his pain over the loss of lives in a boat accident in Jorhat in Assam.

"Deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives in a boat accident in Jorhat, Assam. My thoughts go out to the victims, survivors, and their families. Rescue and relief efforts are on to save as many lives as possible," the President said in a tweet.

Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his anguish at the incident.



"Anguished to learn about the tragic boat accident in Assam. Have spoken to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state administration is doing everything possible to rescue the people. We are continuously monitoring the situation. Also assured full support from the central government," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda said he was saddened to hear about a tragic boat accident in Jorhat, Assam.

"The state government is continuously monitoring the situation and deployed a rescue team for immediate relief. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that two boats collided and one of them capsized.

"As of now, it's difficult to ascertain the number of people on it. However, 42 people rescued so far. One woman died. So far, four people have been reported missing," he said. (ANI)

