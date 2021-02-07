President Kovind expresses concerns over glacier burst in Uttarakhand

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed concerns over the glacier burst near Joshimath in Uttarakhand, which has caused destruction in the region.

The President expressed confidence that rescue and relief operations on the ground are progressing well.

"Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for well being and safety of people. I am confident that rescue and relief operations on the ground are progressing well," President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.



The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is monitoring the situation after the water level in the Dhauliganga river increased suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli district on Sunday, said Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai.

The Home Ministry informed that three NDRF teams have reached the flood-affected areas and more teams are ready to be airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi.

At least nine bodies have been recovered from the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) site in the Tapovan area following the glacier burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, said Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site. Of which, 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river. Search operation underway. 250 ITBP personnel are present at the site, Indian Army team to reach soon," said SS Deswal, DG, ITBP.

"There was an under constructed tunnel near Tapovan dam in Uttarakhand where around 20 workers are stranded. ITBP team deployed at the site is undertaking the rescue operation. We are in touch with the management team of NTPC to gather information on missing people," he added. (ANI)

