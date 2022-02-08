President Kovind expresses condolences on death of Army personnel in Arunachal avalanche

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of Army personnel after they were hit by an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh.

The President said that the soldiers laid down their lives in the service of the country and their "selfless sacrifice" will be remembered.

"The death of soldiers due to an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh is a tragedy beyond words. The brave soldiers laid down their lives for the service of the nation. Their selfless sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to their families," President Kovind tweeted.



Seven Army personnel, who were hit by an avalanche in a high-altitude area of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh, were confirmed dead and their bodies were recovered from the avalanche site, the Army said on Tuesday.

The soldiers were stuck in an avalanche on February 6.

An Army statement said search and rescue operations, which were launched immediately on February 6 including airlifting of specialised teams, have now been concluded. (ANI)

