President Kovind expresses condolences over Nand Singh Chauhan's death

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday condoled the demise of Lok Sabha MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan and said he was a skilled organiser, popular public servant and an eloquent speaker.

"I am saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, MP from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. He was a skilled organiser, a popular public servant and an eloquent speaker. He used to strive for the development of the entire state along with Khandwa. I express my condolences to his family and supporters," read a tweet by President Kovind roughly translated from Hindi.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief following the demise of senior BJP leader.



"Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa, Nandkumar Singh Chauhan. He'll be remembered for his contributions to parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family," PM Modi tweeted.

Shah said: "Received unfortunate news of the death of BJP former state president and MP from Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan ji. His entire life was devoted to public service. He played an important role in the expansion of the organisation in Madhya Pradesh. I express my condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti."

Chauhan passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday night. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. (ANI)

