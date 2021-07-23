President Kovind expresses grief over loss of lives in Raigad landslides

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to landslides in Maharashtra's Raigad.

In a tweet, President wrote, "The news of casualties due to excessive rainfall in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara districts and other areas of Maharashtra is very sad. May God give strength to his family to bear this loss. I am sure that the relief and rescue operations of the Center and the state will bring relief to the victims."





Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to landslides in Maharashtra's Raigad and announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected."

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Rs 50,000 will be provided to the injured persons due to the landslide.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday informed that around 35 people have lost their lives due to incessant rain-triggered landslides in the Raigad district of the state and said that rescue operations are underway. (ANI)

