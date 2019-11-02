President Kovind extends Chhath Puja wishes to citizens

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conveyed his good wishes and greetings to the citizens for Chhath Puja.

Taking to Twitter Kovind wrote, "Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Chhath Pooja. Let this Chhath Pooja be an occasion to express our devotion to Sun God, Mother Earth and rivers. May this festival bring happiness to everyone's life and inspire us to respect the nature more."

The auspicious festival, which started on Thursday, is celebrated with huge fervour in the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Every year, the festival commences with oblation to the setting sun and concludes with the rising sun.

This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from the evening of November 13 till the morning of November 14. (ANI)

