President Kovind extends condolences to kin of Bhandara hospital fire victims

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the deaths of newborns at Bhandara hospital in a fire that broke out in the early hours of Saturday.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of infants in a fire accident in Bhandara, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their children in this heartbreaking incident," he tweeted.



As many as 10 children died in a fire that broke out at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday.

Maharashtra government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of dead children and has also ordered an investigation into the cause of the fire.

"The fire that broke out at around 2 AM claimed the lives of 10 children. But we have been able to save the lives of 7 children. The technical committee will investigate to ascertain the reason behind the fire," said Bhandara District Collector, Sandip Kadam. (ANI)

