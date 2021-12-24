President Kovind extends greetings on eve of Christmas

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Christmas and said that this festival instils peace, harmony and compassion in the lives of people.

"On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens, especially our Christian brothers and sisters," President said.

Christmas is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Jesus Christ.



"This festival instils peace, harmony and compassion in the lives of people and also promotes unity and fraternity amongst members of the society," he said.

President Kovind further said that Jesus Christ's message of love and compassion continues to inspire the entire humanity even today.

"On this occasion, let us resolve to build such a society that is based on the values of justice and liberty by adopting the ideals and teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives," he added.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)

