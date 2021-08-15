President Kovind extends greetings on eve of Parsi New Year-Navroz

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended greetings to the people on the eve of Parsi New Year, Navroz.

The President in his message said, "On the auspicious occasion of Parsi New Year, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens, especially our Parsi brothers and sisters."

"The contribution of Parsi community in social and national life is incomparable. Their way of life, work style and unwavering devotion towards the preservation of their culture evokes a feeling of appreciation among the countrymen towards the Parsi community. This annual festival celebrated by the Parsi society is an occasion of joy and enthusiasm for them and for all of us," he added.

"May this festival of Parsi New Year bring unity, prosperity and happiness in everyone's life and further strengthen the spirit of mutual harmony and fraternity among the citizens," he added further.

Tomorrow marks Navroz or Nowruz, which is Iranian and Persian New year, a day dedicated to the beginning of the spring and to promote peace, solidarity, and friendship among people and different communities.

The day is dedicated to the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. Navroz is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians. (ANI)