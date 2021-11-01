President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI)
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI)

President Kovind extends greetings on formation day of various states, UTs

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2021 08:57 IST


New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on the formation day of their respective states and union territories.

"Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on the formation day. My best wishes to the residents of these States and Union Territories for their bright future," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the people on the formation day of their respective states. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl