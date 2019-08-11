President Kovind extends greetings on the eve of Idu'l Zuha

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted people on the eve of Idu'l Zuha saying that the festival symbolizes "love, fraternity and service to humanity".

In an official statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kovind said, "On the occasion of Idu'l Zuha, I offer my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad."

"Idu'l Zuha symbolizes love, fraternity and service to humanity. Let us commit ourselves to these universal values that represent our composite culture," the President said. (ANI)

