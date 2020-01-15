President Kovind extends greetings to soldiers, ex-servicemen on Army Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): The nation is celebrating the 72nd Army Day today and on the occasion, President Ramnath Kovind extended greetings to veterans and their families.

"On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to their families. You are our nation's pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Your immense sacrifice has secured our sovereignty, brought glory to our nation and protected our people. Jai Hind!," he tweeted in the morning.

Earlier today, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat along with Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid tributes at the National War Memorial.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings to the Indian Army personnel.

"On Army Day today, I salute all valiant Indian Army personnel and recall with pride their indomitable spirit, valor and sacrifices in making India a safer place. #ArmyDay2020," Singh tweeted. (ANI)

