President Kovind extends Onam greetings

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Onam calling it a "symbol of our rich cultural heritage and an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of the new crop".

He urged the people to take care of people belonging to the weaker sections of society and follow guidelines to contain COVID-19.

"Onam greetings to everyone! The festival of Onam is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of the new crop. Let us take care of people from the weaker sections of the society and follow guidelines to contain COVID-19," the President tweeted.

Onam festivities, which started on August 22, will continue till September 2.

Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam. (ANI)