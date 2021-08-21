President Kovind extends Onam greetings

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday extended Onam greetings and called it "an occasion to express gratitude to mother nature."

"Onam greetings to all our fellow citizens! This festival is a celebration of the new harvest. It highlights the tireless work of farmers. It is an occasion to express gratitude to mother nature. I wish progress and prosperity for all fellow citizens," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Onam, saying the festival is associated with "positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony."



"Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan also greeted all Keralites on the joyous occasion. "I convey my heartiest Onam greetings to the people of the State and other Keralites all over the world. The celebration of Onam rekindles the splendid legacy of a life of equality, oneness and prosperity, filling minds and homes with the celestial joy of festivity," he said in an official statement.

Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam. (ANI)

