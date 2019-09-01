President Kovind extends wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended his warm greetings and good wishes to all citizens of the country.

"The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, who epitomises learning, knowledge, and prosperity. These represent values and goals that we must imbibe to achieve national development and welfare for all sections of society," said President Kovind

"Let us all celebrate this festival with traditional fervour and gaiety," he added. (ANI)

