President Kovind extends wishes on Navy Day

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the Navy personnel, veterans and their families on the occasion of Navy Day on Friday and said he was proud of their commitment in protecting India's maritime frontiers.

"Best wishes to all personnel for the outstanding force. Indian Navy is at forefront of keeping our seas safe by ensuring maritime security," Kovind said.

"I salute their valour, courage and professionalism," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished all the valorous navy personnel and their families.

"The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India's rich maritime tradition over centuries," Modi said.

Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to recognise the achievements and role of the Indian Navy in the country. (ANI)