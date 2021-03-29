President Kovind gives assent to National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 on Sunday.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after a walkout by Congress, AAP, and other opposition parties. The Bill amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

As per the new amendment, the expression "Government" referred to in any law to be made by the Legislative Assembly shall mean the Lieutenant Governor.

Further, the President has also given his accent to National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Act, 2021 and the Finance Act 2021 on Sunday.

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Act, 2021 is designed to establish the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and development to support the development of long term non-recourse infrastructure financing in India including the development of the bonds and derivatives markets necessary for infrastructure financing and to carry on the business of financing infrastructure and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Finance Act is formed to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2021-2022. (ANI)